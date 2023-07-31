Kelly was appointed in the newly created role in February following the departure of head of recruitment Chris Trotter, but is to leave the Suit Direct Stadium after six months with the club.

Having been in a similar role with Newport County, Kelly joined Hartlepool after chairman Raj Singh had suggested the club had been pursuing a sporting director model for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Carlisle United and York City defender held managerial roles with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Halifax Town and Hyde United before moving into more consultation-based roles.

Darren Kelly is to leave his role as Hartlepool United's sporting director. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Northern Irishman spent little over 18-months at Rodney Parade before heading to the Suit Direct Stadium earlier this year.

Upon his arrival, Kelly’s role was said to be in place to 'bridge the gap between the football department and the board' by supporting manager John Askey with staff appointments, player scouting and recruiting, contract negotiations, loan club relations, academy development and facility use.

"I am very grateful to our chairman and club for giving me this great opportunity. My plan and vision is to help build a strong footballing strategy for the long-term future and success of Hartlepool United Football Club and this is something that really excites me,” the 44-year-old said following his appointment in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added on the role: “It’ll be basically overseeing the football structure and the operation and trying to implement an infrastructure that can effectively take the club forward.

“It will be working closely with the academy and trying to see where we can go with that to see if we can have a pathway for young players coming through.

“I’ll work closely with the sports science, the media, the analysis and link that into the first team, working closely with John and the first team staff and putting a recruitment strategy in place, making sure that when it comes to a transfer window we’re prepared.

“The main thing is trying to take the club forward in every aspect in each challenge and to make everything better as best we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Kelly is to step down from his role after, The Mail understands, notifying the club of his decision to leave earlier this summer.

Hartlepool are preparing for their return to the National League and have been active in the transfer market with several new arrivals to date under the tandem of Kelly and manager Askey.

And Kelly has been involved heavily in that recruitment process, as well as with the contract extensions triggered at the end of last season, with the club still keen to add to their squad.

Pools boss Askey had been looking forward to working with Kelly over the summer as he looks to plot the club’s immediate return to the Football League, with the news of Kelly’s imminent exit, potentially, coming as a blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad