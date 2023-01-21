Pools sit one place and one point below their opponents in what could be a crucial afternoon for Keith Curle’s side. And Pools have confirmed the game will go ahead following two pitch inspections this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an initial inspection at 11:30am, and another at 1pm, the club tweeted: ‘GAME ON. Following the referees’s decision to have two pitch inspections, he has deemed the pitch playable. Apologies for the inconvenience and see you all at The Suit Direct!’

Ahead of the game, Curle was reluctant to describe the contest as a ‘must-win game’ for his side: “No [this game is not a must win]. They all are,” Curle told The Mail.

“If we win this game, or Rochdale win the game, does that guarantee survival in this division? Not a chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad