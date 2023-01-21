Shelton completed a move to National League side Oldham Athletic to end a three year stay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 26-year-old helped earn Hartlepool promotion back to the Football League in 2021 with many fans keen to thank Shelton for the memories he helped create at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others, meanwhile, were left disappointed with the decision to allow the midfielder to leave ahead of a significant fixture against Rochdale in League Two after Shelton penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Latics.

Hartlepool United supporters have been reacting after Mark Shelton completed a move to Oldham Athletic. (Credit: Jon Bromley | MI News)

Shelton made over 100 appearances for Hartlepool and admitted it will be a club he will keep close to his heart after issuing a farewell message to supporters.

And this is how fans took to the news on Friday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

@1908pools: 2 midfielders gone today, cooke out injured leaves us very short for a massive game

@ltreidy67: I could understand moving him on if there was any sign of replacements signing. As it is, an extremely weak squad just got even weaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Shelton was part of Hartlepool United's promotion winning side. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

@Mogzy1985: It doesn't send a good message. It upsets supporters on the eve of a big game and now puts more pressure on the current squad tomorrow. If we concede early the fans will turn and we'll struggle to get back in the game. Another bizarre decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@hughhutton5: Terrible decision

@wanchop33: Versatile player with a good engine. Unless we have someone lined up I can’t work this out

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mpik76: The lads got an offer to move home. Probably an 18 month contract. I expect he decided to go. Not really a first team player. Won’t be the reason him leaving if we go down. Right move

@StottyHUFC: Good move for all parties. Good NL player but not good enough for league 2. Weird one considering no replacement has been brought in yet though

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mickhartlepool: If it frees more wages up for better quality players then it’s a good move for both parties, great service but you have to look at the bigger picture

@connor06650159: We’ve got enough depth in midfield with Dolan featherstone sylla Crawford Cooke Niang good move for him as he does deserve first team football regularly

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jpacker_1993: This one hurts. Another member of the DC squad leaves. Loved him

@danielhufc: Absolute hero and will deservedly be in the hufc history books, great signing for anyone in that league, all the best super @Mark_Shelton8

Advertisement Hide Ad

@charlie_hufc: this one hurts

@HUFC_NWC: The very best of luck @Mark_Shelton8, thanks for all your efforts during the past couple of years

Advertisement Hide Ad

@MattyGrocott_: Never underestimate how much this lad did for the club. I know he’s been out of favour a lot recently and deserves to be playing regular football. Thank you for the memories and all the best, Shelts

And there was even a message from Shelton’s former team-mate, Gavan Holohan, who left the Suit Direct Stadium for Grimsby Town last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad