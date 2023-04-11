John Askey’s side welcome relegation rivals Crawley to the Suit Direct Stadium on April 22 in what could be a hugely significant fixture when it comes to preserving their League Two status.

And to help add to the atmosphere, the club has announced a ticket offer in order to increase the attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “As a thank you for your commitment, and with the aim of trying to pack out the Suit Direct Stadium for the biggest game of the season so far, Hartlepool United are announcing a fantastic opportunity for season ticket holders and members.

Hartlepool United have confirmed a ticket campaign to help boost the attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for the fixture with Crawley Town. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“Ahead of the fixture, all season ticket holders and members have the opportunity to invite a friend to the Crawley game on April 22 (3pm) for a reduced ticket price of £10 [concessions £5].

“If season ticket holders and members would like to take up the offer, we’d ask that they work with us to invite and share the offer with somebody who wouldn’t regularly come to the game so that we can increase attendance and support the team with a truly incredible backing and atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Get behind the team for our biggest game of the season - We are Together United.”

The offer will commence on Wednesday, April 12 from 10am and run until Friday, April 21 at 4pm with strictly one ticket only available for purchase for each season ticket holder or member.

Hartlepool United host Crawley Town at the Suit Direct Stadium on April 22. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking recently to The Mail, Hartlepool manager Askey said he would back a ‘pack the park' initiative in the club’s quest for survival.

“I think it’s important, not only for now but for in the future,” Askey said.

“The big thing is, is the team performing well? If it’s packed out then it can make a huge difference.

"We know teams don’t like coming to Hartlepool when the crowd is buoyant. It creates that atmosphere. When you’re in a tight ground and it’s packed out then it can have an effect on the opposition and hopefully that would be the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool welcomed their largest home attendance of the season against Stevenage on Easter Monday with 5,687 and will be looking to eclipse that against Crawley.