Hartlepool United left-back David Ferguson refuses to use changes in shape and personnel as an excuse for indifferent first half of last season
Ferguson, who signed a new deal to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for a fifth year last week, was part of an unsettled back line that struggled for form and fitness before Christmas.
A season-ending ACL injury to Dan Dodds, the one man who added real pace to the Pools defence, was the first in a series of blows for then manager John Askey, who changed shape and personnel at an alarming rate in a desperate bid to find a solution.
That meant that Ferguson, who was also contending with being appointed the new club captain, was made to play in a number of different roles and alongside a number of different defensive partners, many of whom were inexperienced loan signings.
At times, Pools looked all at sea at the back and fell into the unhappy habit of conceding in the first 10 minutes of successive matches.
Ferguson - and, indeed, the Pools defence as a whole - were much-improved after Askey's departure as well as the January arrivals of battle-hardened veterans Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall, keeping three home clean sheets in a row.
Thankfully for supporters and players alike, Pools can be confident of being much more solid defensively next season and Ferguson admits he is not too phased by having to play in different positions.
"I've always said, even last season when I was playing centre-back against Stoke in the FA Cup, I'm not shy as long as I'm playing," he said.
"I always just want to play as many games as I can and represent the club in any position, I'll always try my best.
"I'll always make sure that, the next game, I'll try and put things right or make myself available.
"I played 46 times this season, so it just goes to show that I try and look after myself and keep myself in the best condition as much as possible."
