John Askey has named his skipper for the new season with full-back Ferguson handed the role on a permanent basis after the departure of Nicky Featherstone this summer.

Ferguson has captained Hartlepool on occasion over the course of the last 12 months in Featherstone’s absence but will now officially lead the club he says ‘means so much’ to him out for the new National League season.

“I’m buzzing. It’s one of them where I think I’m ready for it,” Ferguson explained to BBC Radio Tees.

“The club is in my heart. I’ve got a lot of time for the club and they’ve got a lot of time for me and there’s a good connection between us.

“I love playing my heart out, I love grafting and leaving everything out there. I’m over the moon.”

Ferguson takes over the role from Featherstone, with the 29-year-old admitting he will take traits from his former team-mate.

“I’ve taken little bits from other people who have been captain,” he said.

David Ferguson has been named Hartlepool United's captain for the 2023-24 season. Picture by FRANK REID

“When I first came to the club he [Featherstone] was always on about the standards.

“The more I’ve been here, and the older you get, you have to have those standards. It does matter.

“Lads will look at it and see if you’re doing it right and they then follow, but you’ve got to set an example. All leaders do it.

“I’ll try and lead by example. Feaths did that all the time he was here, he never put a foot wrong, and that’s the way you’ve got to go about it, and I’ll take that from Feaths.”

David Ferguson is targeting promotion back to the Football League with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

And Ferguson says he has already thought about the prospect of a successful season as captain and leading Hartlepool back to the Football League after being part of the squad to achieve promotion back in 2021.

“The club means so much to me, I love it, and I’m just picturing lifting that trophy,” he said.