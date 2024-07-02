Hartlepool United legend Antony Sweeney joins Gateshead as first team coach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United legend Antony Sweeney has joined National League rivals Gateshead as a first team coach.

Sweeney ranks as one of Pools' greatest ever players, winning two promotions and scoring 52 goals in 444 appearances, making him the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time.

Following his retirement from playing, he spent almost a decade on the coaching staff, taking up his first role in 2016 before progressing to the first team set-up under Craig Hignett three years later.

He subsequently fulfilled a variety of roles, taking interim or caretaker charge on four separate occasions, and was an important part of Dave Challinor's staff as Pools won a memorable promotion back to the Football League in 2021.

The 40-year-old left Pools at the end of the season after a distinguished career as both a player and coach.

Along with Lennie Lawrence, he worked as an assistant manager to Kevin Phillips but his departure from the club was confirmed not long after the former Sunderland striker's exit as new boss Darren Sarll reshuffled his backroom staff.

He joins a Gateshead side who inflicted a humiliating 7-1 defeat on Pools last season.

The Heed enjoyed a hugely successful campaign, finishing sixth and lifting the FA Trophy after beating Solihull Moors on penalties.

However, Gateshead's achievements were somewhat overshadowed after they were prevented from competing in the National League play-offs due to ongoing complications regarding their tenancy at the Gateshead International Stadium.

That appeared to leave them struggling with something of a summer hangover, although things seem to be clicking into gear at last after they announced two summer signings on Monday.

Young forward Owen Oseni arrived from Derby County following a successful spell on loan at National League North outfit Rushall Olympic last season, scoring eight goals in 15 games,

He'll be hoping to replicate the impact made by Dajaune Brown, who scored 10 goals in 20 appearances while on loan at Gateshead from the Rams last season, including a brace against Pools.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Fenton John became their second summer signing, having scored seven goals in 17 league appearances while on loan at Northern Premier League outfit Morpeth Town last term.

Sweeney, meanwhile, arrives following the departure of Carl Magnay, another former Poolie, who left to link back up with manager Mike Williamson, who departed Gateshead to join League Two side MK Dons last October.

And Sweeney, who had a brief spell at the GIS as a player right at the end of his career, told the Gateshead website that he was relishing the prospect of a "fresh challenge".

"It's a fresh challenge for myself coming in, and a fresh pair of eyes at a football club that did really well last season," he said.

"I think one of my strengths is working with players and helping to develop players, which I know is a key part of this football club's philosophy and development plan.

"First and foremost, I'm looking forward to getting back to work, but more importantly looking to get to know the players as well.