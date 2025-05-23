Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron admits he fears Pools are set to lose their star players this summer, unless a takeover can be hurried through.

That is now beginning to look less and less likely, with Pools plunged into yet another crisis after a statement published late on Wednesday evening revealed that negotiations had stalled. Season ticket holders are in the process of voting on whether or not to ask owner Raj Singh, one of the most divisive figures in the club's recent history, to return to his role as chairman. If that happens, it seems almost certain that the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored 43 goals in 88 Pools games, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron, who are all out of contract this summer, will leave the club.

Barron, who made 374 appearances for Pools, won two promotions and has had three separate spells as caretaker, called for change earlier in the week. With hopes of a takeover now hanging in the balance - at best - there are growing concerns about what the summer and indeed next season might have in store.

"I think those lads will already be talking to clubs and sorting deals out," Barron said.

"The only way we can keep those types of players is if the takeover happens quickly and new owners come in and blow them out of the water with a financial deal. Unless that happens, then I can't see those lads staying, especially with the uncertainty around the ownership and any management team. I think it's going to be very difficult to keep hold of any of them.

"At the core of all this is that these people have families, mortgages and bills to pay. If another club comes along, even one that maybe offers a little bit less but it's a secure contract, I think at the moment they might entertain that. In the past, that never would have happened.

"They are the sort of issues that, the longer this takes, the more prevalent they will become in the minds of all the players."