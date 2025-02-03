Hartlepool United legend Gary Liddle has signed a new contract to extend his spell as manager of Whitby Town until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Liddle, who made 364 appearances for Pools and was part of promotion-winning squads in 2007 and 2021, has been in charge of the Northern Premier League side since October last year.

Although the Seasiders are just two points clear of the relegation zone, Liddle has impressed since taking over permanently while Whitby have shown signs that their form is beginning to improve.

Liddle is not the only one with a Pools connection in North Yorkshire. Assistant manager Jason Kennedy made 19 appearances for the club at the tail end of his distinguished career, while the likes of Connor Smith, Lewis Hawkins and Nathan Thomas have all played for Pools. Current Pools youngsters Louis Stephenson, Alife Steel and Campbell Darcy have all spent time on loan at the Turnbull Ground, with Darcy making 22 appearances and Stephenson producing a man of the match performance on his debut in November.

"I'm really pleased and excited to have been given the opportunity to take Whitby Town forward into 2025/26," Liddle told Whitby's official club website.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my 15 games in charge so far and feel the steady progression we have shown as a team can continue over my time here.

"With 15 games remaining in a really tight league, we will continue, with your support, to get to where we want to be and look forward to a fresh start next season with real excitement."