Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron admits he's not surprised by his former side's lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Pools are still to make a signing, although Darren Sarll urged fans to be patient in an update on Wednesday.

Quite how the summer transfer window works can be a cause for confusion, with most players on contracts that run until June but with clubs still able to sign them before their previous deal officially runs out.

A number of sides have made fast starts to their summer business.

The former Pools captain, coach, assistant and caretaker is hopeful Pools still have plenty of time to have a successful summer.

Barnet, who finished second last season, have already signed eight players, Woking announced five new recruits in an afternoon, York have added four new faces and relegated Forest Green swooped to land Cheltenham pair Sean Long and Liam Sercombe.

However, there are a number of sides who are taking their time, while a couple are still to release their retained lists.

Last summer, Pools didn't make a signing until June 4th while their best bits of business - Mani Dieseruvwe and Anthony Mancini - weren't completed until July.

Like all managers, new boss Darren Sarll admitted he was keen to get at least some of his recruitment done early, ideally before the players return for pre-season towards the end of next month.

Even so, Sarll wasn't appointed until a week after the end of the season, meaning he's likely to be slightly behind some of his National League rivals.

He's also pointed to the fact that National League sides have an unusually long summer break this year and has insisted he won't rush his business as he looks to curate a squad full of characters capable of pushing for promotion.

The understandable fear among fans is that all the top targets will have gone elsewhere if Pools drag their feet, although it's important to note that a lot of players prefer to bide their time and assess their options as the summer progresses.

Barron, who captained Pools to the League One play-off final, rarely had to concern himself with the transfer window during his playing days, having spent more than a decade at Victoria Park.

And the legendary defender, who is one of the most recognisable voices on Pools through his work as a popular and well-respected BBC Tees summariser, doesn't feel Sarll's slow start to the summer is too much of a surprise.

"It doesn't surprise me to be honest," he said.

"A lot of it is down to the way contracts are in football, a lot of players aren't officially available until July 1st.

"Like we've seen with other teams, you can still sign players, it doesn't mean you can't sign players. There are a few misconceptions around that.

"I understand people's frustrations but it's not always easy to get players signed early. They're looking around and seeing what options they have.

"It is a bit concerning that some of the other teams are signing four, five, six players already and have got that nucleus of the squad established.