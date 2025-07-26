Hartlepool United legend Nicky Featherstone starts on the bench for testimonial fixture

The veteran midfielder, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, starts on the bench for his testimonial fixture as Pools prepare to host a Leeds United XI. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have named their team for this afternoon's visit of a Leeds United XI.

Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who is celebrating his testimonial fixture, starts on the bench. The 36-year-old, who is heading into his 12th season at Victoria Park, has played a remarkable 452 games for Pools and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time. Earlier in the week, new Pools boss Simon Grayson hailed the midfielder, who was part of the side that completed the memorable 'great escape' in 2015 and won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, as a club legend.

Pools, who are looking to make it five wins from five in what has been an impressive pre-season campaign so far, look set to start in a 3-5-2 formation, with Reiss McNally, Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John lining up ahead of a trialist goalkeeper. Jay Benn and Besart Topalloj start as the wing-backs, with Brad Walker partnering Jack Hunter behind Jermaine Francis in midfield. New signings Danny Johnson and Alex Reid start up front together for the first time; Johnson has scored two goals in his last two games, while Reid bagged an 89th minute winner on his debut against a Rangers XI last week.

The likes of Nathan Sheron, Campbell Darcy, Louis Stephenson, Jamie Miley, Luke Charman, Adam Campbell and Sam Folarin start alongside Featherstone on the bench, with three more trialists also named among the substitutes.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Trialist; McNally, Kouogun, John; Benn, Walker, Hunter, Toppaloj; Francis; Reid, Johnson