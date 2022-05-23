Hartlepool United-linked goalkeeper opens up on his Bradford City loan spell after Portsmouth return

Bass has spent time on loan at League Two rivals Bradford City and he believes he’s proven his Pompey doubters wrong after some impressive form while on loan.

He has been speaking about his loan spell, amid reported interest from Pools ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

If any supposed interest was firmed up, he’d have strong competition at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Alex Bass of Portsmouth. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, it was announced by Pools that goalkeeper Ben Killip will remain next season after the club announced they had triggered an extension to his contract.

Killip joined Pools in 2019 and has become their number one choice stopper, playing over 100 times for the club, keeping 38 clean-sheets.

At Portsmouth, 24-year-old Bass has mainly been an understudy goalkeeper and he has been out on loan.

Bass told The News: "I wasn’t necessarily showing other people I could play at this level, but I was showing myself.

“You’re never sure when you’ve had a double leg fracture in the same area and you don’t know how your body is going to cope with it.

“To go to Bradford and play 20 games has given myself and hopefully everyone around Pompey [the confidence] in the fact I can play because I’ve shown I can do it.

“It should stand me in good stead, really.”

The News report: “After a few teething problems at the start of his Bradford tenure, Bass was Mark Hughes’ undisputed first choice.

“In total, he made six clean sheets for the club – while often gaining applause from supporters for assured and inspired individual performances.

“Now, his displays have caught the attention of Hartlepool – who are interested in his services on a permanent basis, according to his reports.”

Speaking about extending his contract with Pools, Killip said: “Delighted to be staying with Hartlepool for another year.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the North East and the support from the fans has been first class.