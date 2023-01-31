News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool United linked with ex-Chelsea and West Ham United winger

Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for MK Dons winger Dan Kemp according to reports elsewhere.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:47pm

Keith Curle continues to struggle to land his targets in the January transfer window with Kemp now emerging as an option, as per The Real EFL.

Read More
Hartlepool United transfer deadline day live: ex-Chelsea and West Ham United win...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kemp, a former Chelsea prospect, has made 10 appearances for League One side MK Dons this season having spent a year with Leyton Orient prior to his move to League One.

Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for MK Dons winger Dan Kemp. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The 24-year-old has also had spells with West Ham United, Stevenage and Blackpool.

West Ham UnitedKeith CurleMK DonsEFL