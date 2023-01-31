Hartlepool United linked with ex-Chelsea and West Ham United winger
Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for MK Dons winger Dan Kemp according to reports elsewhere.
Keith Curle continues to struggle to land his targets in the January transfer window with Kemp now emerging as an option, as per The Real EFL.
Kemp, a former Chelsea prospect, has made 10 appearances for League One side MK Dons this season having spent a year with Leyton Orient prior to his move to League One.
The 24-year-old has also had spells with West Ham United, Stevenage and Blackpool.