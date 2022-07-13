Agard joined Doncaster Rovers in January after an unsuccessful period with Plymouth Argyle in League One.

After promising spells at Rotherham United and Bristol City, it was with MK Dons where Agard made his biggest impact over a five-year spell, making over 150 appearances.

But Agard struggled during the latter part of his stay at Stadium MK and found himself out of the starting XI before eventually moving on to Plymouth last summer.

Kieran Agard the latest to be linked with a move to Hartlepool United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It was at Home Park where Agard infamously started his first league game for over 650 days in Argyle’s 2-1 over Burton Albion in October before once again finding himself out of contention.

The 32-year-old joined Doncaster in January and made just eight appearances in the second half of the season as Gary McSheffrey’s side were relegated to League Two.

And now, reports from Doncaster Free Press have suggested Agard could be a target for Pools boss Paul Hartley who remains desperate to strengthen his attacking options.

As things stand, Marcus Carver remains the only option available to Hartley in the centre forward position, albeit the likes of Joe Grey and Jake Hastie can occupy positions in attack.

Scott Banks has been included in Crystal Palace's pre-season squad for the tour of Singapore. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Pools are short of options following the departures of last year’s player of the season Luke Molyneux and January signing Omar Bogle who left for Doncaster and Newport County respectively.

Molyneux left Pools after failing to agree terms over a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium while Bogle stressed a desire to link up with ex-Cardiff City coach James Rowberry in South Wales.

Meanwhile, another player to be linked with Pools is Crystal Palace's highly-rated midfielder Scott Banks.

Banks was a regular for the Eagles’ Under 23s team last season scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances in Premier League 2.

The 20-year-old moved to Selhurst Park from Dundee United in 2020 with Palace believed to be high on his potential.