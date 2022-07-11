The Sun's Alan Nixon has suggested Paul Hartley is looking to add the 20-year-old midfielder to his ranks, with Pools eyeing a loan move for the Eagles’ Under-23 star.

Hartley has already added ex-Rangers winger Jake Hastie and former Middlesbrough and Bradford City man Callum Cooke to his attacking midfield ranks with Banks seen as another potential option.

The 20-year-old moved to Palace from Dundee United for a fee believed to be in the region on £500,000 in 2020 and he’s been a regular for the Eagles’ Under 23s team this season scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances in Premier League 2.

Hartlepool United are reportedly keen on a loan deal for Crystal Palace youngster Scott Banks. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The Scotland Under 21s star has had loan spells at Clyde, Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline in recent years which will have allowed him to appear on Hartley’s radar during his time in Scotland.

Another loan deal Pools are believed to be chasing is with Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry.

McKinstry has one-year left on his deal at Elland Road with Hartley understood to be keen on bringing the ex-Motherwell man to the Suit Direct Stadium.

“He’s a good player,” Hartley told The Mail.

“There’s loads of rumours though, isn’t there?