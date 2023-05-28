Trusty was one of a number of players to be handed a new deal by the Seasiders after their relegation to League One was confirmed this season.

Trusty, 19, was a surprise loan target for Hartlepool in the January transfer window after being brought in by former manager Keith Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while things did not necessarily work out for the midfielder during his short spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, the midfielder believes it was an experience which will benefit him as he looks to develop his career.

Tayt Trusty spent the second half of the season on loan with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"It is a good experience, obviously someone young going into an environment where you're battling to stay up and be in and around new people, moving away from where I've been for three years, it's a good experience," Trusty recently told Blackpool’s club website.

"I've been playing men's football, learning how the different leagues work. I realised in that league it's more of a battle so it will definitely help with my experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Going into a new environment I feel I've been a bit safe because I've been trying to figure things out. It's important to express yourself because ultimately that chance may not come around again, I need to take those chances.

"It is definitely more of a physical league, you have to deal with it and it has definitely built me up."

Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty made his Hartlepool United debut in the 2-1 defeat to Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Trusty arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium with plenty of potential having impressed in Blackpool’s development squad as they reached the Central League Cup final – a fixture Trusty would feature in at the beginning of May against Wigan Athletic under-21s with Blackpool edging the Latics on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to try and make an impact in and around the first team and especially in development games and keep progressing and hopefully that helps me in the next few years," Trusty added.

Trusty made just four appearances for Hartlepool during the second half of the campaign including his debut against Colchester United and when starting in the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in February.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to push himself into further contention at Bloomfield Road next season as the club returns to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad