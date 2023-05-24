Hartlepool will, unfortunately, be making an unwanted return to non-league next season after they were unable to secure their Football League status under Askey.

And, as with any change in division, whether it be promotion or relegation, there is likely to be a number of changes when it comes to the club’s playing staff.

John Askey remains hopeful he will not be forced into selling Hartlepool United's key players. MI News & Sport

And amongst those players still contracted to the club Askey will have one or two players who are likely to be considered as assets in the National League including the likes of top scorer Josh Umerah, midfielder Callum Cooke and defender Dan Dodds.

That is, of course, unless Hartlepool are subjected to approaches for some of those players over the summer.

But Askey believes he will not be forced to sell players to fund his own summer recruitment should that be the case, having recently suggested the importance of attracting the right characters to the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey remains calm over any potential sales of his Hartlepool United squad. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I hope not,” Askey told The Mail when asked if he will need to sell some of his key players this summer.

"I don’t think the club needs to. I think somebody like Dan Dodds is a real asset to the club and, hopefully, he has two or three years with the club and develops as the club develops.

"When you see the attributes that he’s got there’s no reason why he can’t play higher but all Dan can do is concentrate on the now and hopefully he’s with us next season, which I’m sure he will be, and helps us get promoted.

"I still think the club is stable and while the chairman is still in place I think it will be the case,” Askey added.

"If somebody does come in I’m sure the club will do their due diligence but the club is in capable hands and we’ve just got to crack on with it.”

