Hartlepool United loan star introduces himself on home debut

Dan Kemp admits his stunning free kick against Sutton United was a moment to live for after the MK Dons loanee made his home debut for Hartlepool United.

By Joe Ramage
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:10pm

Kemp found the top corner with a wonderful free kick to get Hartlepool back in the game at the Suit Direct Stadium as Keith Curle’s side fought back to claim a 2-2 draw against the U's.

Kemp was making his home debut following his transfer deadline day loan move from League One side MK Dons and made a good impression on supporters.

“It was a great way to introduce myself,” said Kemp.

Dan Kemp scored his first Hartlepool United goal against Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
“It was an unbelievable feeling when it went in. I thought it gave us a really big lift in the game as well. In football you live for moments and that was certainly a big moment for me.”

Kemp added: “I don’t think I’ve hit too many better than that but I do work a lot behind the scenes, in training, after training. So whenever we get a situation like that I'm quite confident. It was a great feeling.”

Despite his impact, Kemp admits there was slight frustration after the game as Pools were unable to go on and make their extra man advantage count in the second half and find a winner.

But having taken four points from six in his first two games at the club, Kemp was keen to remain positive about Hartlepool’s situation.

“It’s disappointing because we didn’t win. Naturally you want to win every game as a footballer,” said Kemp.

“But from the position we were in, to go down 2-0 at home and show that reaction and to be the team pushing - I know they go down to 10 which massively helps, but to be that team pushing to the end and coming out strong [was positive].

“We had some good chances at the end where we could have won it so it’s a mixture [of feelings].

“But it’s where we are as a group as well. It’s looking where we are in the table and being realistic and saying three points against Donny and then a draw.

“If we can back that up with a few more wins we’ll climb up the table. So it’s putting things into perspective but also being hungry for more.”

