Kemp found the top corner with a wonderful free kick to get Hartlepool back in the game at the Suit Direct Stadium as Keith Curle’s side fought back to claim a 2-2 draw against the U's.

Kemp was making his home debut following his transfer deadline day loan move from League One side MK Dons and made a good impression on supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great way to introduce myself,” said Kemp.

Dan Kemp scored his first Hartlepool United goal against Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was an unbelievable feeling when it went in. I thought it gave us a really big lift in the game as well. In football you live for moments and that was certainly a big moment for me.”

Kemp added: “I don’t think I’ve hit too many better than that but I do work a lot behind the scenes, in training, after training. So whenever we get a situation like that I'm quite confident. It was a great feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his impact, Kemp admits there was slight frustration after the game as Pools were unable to go on and make their extra man advantage count in the second half and find a winner.

But having taken four points from six in his first two games at the club, Kemp was keen to remain positive about Hartlepool’s situation.

“It’s disappointing because we didn’t win. Naturally you want to win every game as a footballer,” said Kemp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But from the position we were in, to go down 2-0 at home and show that reaction and to be the team pushing - I know they go down to 10 which massively helps, but to be that team pushing to the end and coming out strong [was positive].

“We had some good chances at the end where we could have won it so it’s a mixture [of feelings].

“But it’s where we are as a group as well. It’s looking where we are in the table and being realistic and saying three points against Donny and then a draw.