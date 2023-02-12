Sutton United raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from David Ajiboye and Lee Angol and enjoyed a dominant start until captain Craig Eastmond was dismissed for two quick bookings which would turn the game on its head.

Hartlepool wrestled their way back into the game before half-time with two wonderful goals from Dan Kemp and Dan Dodds - giving Curle’s side 45 minutes against 10 men to find a winner.

But, unfortunately for Hartlepool, that winner would prove to be elusive as they were made to settle for a point.

It was a physical contest between Hartlepool United and Sutton United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And here are some of the key talking points from a pulsating afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Keith Curle’s centre-back dilemma

With Peter Hartley unavailable through injury it left Curle with a decision to make at centre-back - something which, again, likely emphasises why he believes he was one or two short in the January transfer window.

Despite bringing in 11 new faces, four of those defensive reinforcements, Curle was still keen to add another centre-back to his side.

Daniel Dodds of Hartlepool United celebrates with his team mates after scoring their second goal to level the score at 2-2. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool pursued a return for Timi Odusina to complement the inexperienced Taylor Foran, who was left on the bench in favour of midfielder Matt Dolan as the third centre-half against Sutton.

Dolan has plenty of experience as a centre-back during his time with Newport County but it is, perhaps, telling Curle opted for him over Arsenal’s Foran, who did come off the bench in the second half.

“It was a management decision from myself,” Curle told The Mail.

“I could have put Taylor in straight away and played him in the middle as a natural centre-back. He’s got a good physical stature.

Sutton United's Craig Eastmond is shown a red card. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But I wanted him to have a look at it first of all, so now he’s getting a better understanding of what League Two is about.

“You’ve got to think with his parent club, Arsenal, I don’t think he would have faced much more physical confrontation, aerial balls, direct play or contact in their training sessions but the lad wants to learn quickly.”

Curle remains keen to add to his ranks through free agency but whether those options are defensively remains to be seen.

Hartlepool United lose physical battle

It was a bruising encounter to say the least for Hartlepool.

For the most part of the opening 45 minutes they were beaten up by a very efficient and well drilled Sutton side.

Curle lamented the lack of competitiveness against the physical battle as the likes of Omar Bugiel, Alistair Smith and Angol dictated things for the away side.

It led to yet another slow start from Curle’s men who should have been behind in the opening minute when the towering Smith found himself in acres of space inside the penalty area before hitting the post.

It would be a constant theme - Smith later bringing a fine double-stop out of Jakub Stolarczyk.

Ajiboye’s powerful finish, however, became the 15th time Pools have conceded in the opening quarter of the game - the third time in the last four games.

“We need to be more competitive against physical teams in the first 10 or 15 minutes of games,” said Curle.

“We told them they’re physical all week. They don’t shy away from what they are and that’s meant in a very respectful way. They will upset a lot of teams.

“It’s a learning curve. We want to get the ball down and we want to pass and we want to play, we’ve got people who can handle the football within the team, but within that we’ve got to have a spine of the team, the bedrock of the team, who do the basics, the horrible side of the game.

“Sometimes that means sticking your head in and putting your foot through the ball into good areas rather than thinking ‘I’m part of a passing team.’ A passing team has many components - not just being able to get on the ball and look pretty.

“Sometimes you have to do the ugly side of the game and stick your face in where it hurts.”

Credit to Sutton United

When you look at the fixture list and see ‘Sutton’ next, you can be forgiven for the little grimace upon your face knowing the attritional battle that is coming your way.

With that said, however, the U’s deserve a lot of credit for their display in this game prior to Eastmond’s sending off.

Yes there was physicality. Yes there were tackles flying in. Yes the referee struggled to deal with things at times. But Matt Gray’s side played some good stuff in amongst that and deservedly took a two goal lead.

Strike duo Bugiel and Angol gave Hartlepool’s defence the run around at times with the imposing Smith dominating midfield and Ajiboye causing endless problems with his running at defenders.

Of course, Hartlepool could have counteracted better and attempted to disrupt Sutton’s advances, but this was a side who arrived with the third highest xG in the league, as per Fotmob, who are currently fourth in form table over the last 10 fixtures having won four of their last seven heading into the game.

“We had total control,” Gray said of his side.

“The amount of chances we had and the pressure we had, we were a threat from everything. We were outstanding.”

The turning point

Nevertheless, the game turned on its head when Eastmond was given his marching orders.

Sutton boss Gray had no complaints over the decision but shared his frustration with Eastmond's first yellow card.

The U’s had been in complete control and looked the more likely to add to their lead before his dismissal allowed a route back into the game for Hartlepool thanks to Kemp and Dodds' moments of brilliance.

“I think the lad will be disappointed, with his experience,” said Curle.

“He knows he’s been booked earlier. He’s committed to a challenge which is a bit of a nothing challenge, it’s not a goal line clearance or anything like that, and he’s just wiped him out. What have you really gained from that?”

A point gained or two points dropped?

The natural instinct is to suggest this was a point gained for Hartlepool.

At 2-0 down any form of positive result seemed a long way off.

But having fought back into the game, and given themselves 45 minutes to find a winner against 10 men, there is an element to this being a missed opportunity.

Points are at a premium for Hartlepool at this stage. With 26 points taken from 30 games, Pools are going to have to repeat their current haul of points in the final third of the season if they are to reach the magic total of 50.

And it was a lack of clear cut opportunities in the second half which frustrated Curle the most.

He said: “Rather than just keeping possession at the back we need to look to get forward and be progressive and get our ballers on the ball in the right areas.