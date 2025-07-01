Cleary, who enjoyed a superb loan spell at Victoria Park last season, has completed a permanent move to League One Barnsley. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United loan star Reyes Cleary has signed for League One side Barnsley, penning a three-year deal at Oakwell.

The 21-year-old, who scored six goals and provided seven assists in 20 matches during a blistering loan spell at Victoria Park last season, was offered a new contract by parent club West Brom in May.

However, Cleary left The Hawthorns after failing to agree a new deal. The young attacker, who impressed in an unfamiliar wing-back role in the North East, took to social media at the weekend, writing "all good things must come to an end", accompanied by a photo of him in West Brom kit.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane, who replaced Darrell Clarke in March, has already welcomed QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper and Plymouth full-back Nathanael Ogbeta to Oakwell this summer as the Tykes look to improve on last season's underwhelming mid-table finish. The South Yorkshire side have now bolstered their ranks further with the arrival of Cleary, who joins from West Brom after failing to agree terms with the Baggies.

"I'm really excited to get going," Cleary told Barnsley's official club website.

"When I found out I had interest from Barnsley, I was excited. We've got a very young team, the manager trusts younger players."

Hourihane, meanwhile, who made more than 100 appearances across two separate spells at Oakwell as a player, hailed Cleary's "pace, power and a natural instinct in front of goal" after securing the signature of the promising young attacker.

He said: "I'm thrilled to have Reyes on board.

"He's got great attributes - pace, power and a natural instinct in front of goal.

"He's also versatile, which gives us different options across the front line.

"Most importantly, he's shown a real desire to be here and be part of what we're building at Barnsley."