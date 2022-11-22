Hartlepool United loanee Taylor captained the young Black Cats as Caleb Hughes’ brace secured victory for the Bluebirds with Graeme Murty’s Sunderland bottom of group H having lost all three of their fixtures.

Taylor had an effort cleared from the line in the early stages before Hughes got on the end of a pull-back to the edge of the area to steer into the corner and added to his tally from a free kick in the second half.

Taylor has made a number of appearances now for his parent club as his game time at the Suit Direct Stadium continues to be limited. The 19-year-old first returned to Wearside as part of the Black Cats team who drew 1-1 with neighbours Newcastle United under-21s at St James’s Park last month.

Hartlepool United loanee Ellis Taylor has featured a number of times for Sunderland under-21s in recent weeks. Picture by FRANK REID

Taylor has not started a game for Keith Curle’s side since the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy over a month ago. The Hartlepool native came off the bench in the closing stages of the league win over Grimsby Town and the FA Cup first round draw at Solihull Moors with Curle having previously suggested Taylor needs to prove himself in the squad.

Curle told The Mail: “I’m not going to play a player just because he’s on loan from a higher club. They’ve got to be able to add to the squad.

“They’ve got to be banging the door down saying ‘this is what I can do’ and when you do have the opportunity you’ve got to perform. If you don’t perform then you get limited opportunities.”

Curle also confirmed there is a potential break clause in Taylor’s loan agreement with the club should the Black Cats feel it necessary to bring the 19-year-old back to Wearside - something which academy boss Murty recently discussed with the Sunderland Echo.

Ellis Taylor has struggled for game time since completing a loan move to Hartlepool United from Sunderland in the summer. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"Obviously he’s with Hartlepool, he’s on loan and we need to make sure, because he’s one of our players, that if he’s not getting minutes we aid his development,” said Murty.

“We have a duty of care to that young man to make sure that he continues his development pathway. If we can drop him into the team and get him good minutes against a good team then I think he’s going to benefit from that.

“He needs minutes in his legs and we are more than happy to accommodate that.”

Curle recently revealed to The Mail on Taylor’s loan: “I think there’s a potential break clause in it. But we’re working with Ellis. We want him to get more game time and likewise he’s got to be productive, and when he does get his opportunities he’s got to be performing at a high level.”