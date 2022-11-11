Taylor completed a season-long loan move to the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer as he looked to build on his promising displays as part of the Black Cats’ academy side. But the move to his boyhood club has not gone as planned this season after the 19-year-old has been almost shut-out in his opportunities.

Taylor has made just eight appearances this season with only one of those as a starter in the league. As a result of his lack of involvement, the teenager has recently returned to his parent club to feature for the young Black Cats. Taylor competed in the 1-1 draw with neighbours Newcastle United before also starting against Southampton under-21s in a 3-1 defeat at the Academy of Light.

Hartlepool interim boss Keith Curle has revealed there may be a break clause in Taylor’s loan agreement with the Wearsiders, should his opportunities remain limited, after explaining he does not need to start a player because they play for a club in a higher division.

Ellis Taylor has struggled for game time for Hartlepool United since his loan move from Sunderland. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle told The Mail: “I think there’s a potential break clause in it. But we’re working with Ellis. We want him to get more game time and likewise he’s got to be productive, and when he does get his opportunities he’s got to be performing at a high level.

“I’m not going to play a player just because he’s on loan from a higher club. They’ve got to be able to add to the squad.

“They’ve got to be banging the door down saying ‘this is what I can do’ and when you do have the opportunity you’ve got to perform. If you don’t perform then you get limited opportunities.

Ellis Taylor is able to return to Sunderland from Hartlepool United to feature for the under-21s side. Picture by FRANK REID

“Ellis hasn’t been getting the game time, but within his loan agreement he’s able to return to his parent club and play under-21s fixtures. So when he gets an opportunity to go and play for his parent club [he can].

“We’re happy with it and Sunderland are happy with it. They’d love for him to be getting more minutes here but there’s an understanding that there are still things he needs to develop within his game when he gets the opportunities.”