The 22-year-old spent six years with the Shrimpers as he came through their youth system and says he is desperate to make an impression.

Cooper didn't play for the first team and departed to join Tottenham while still a teenager, but nonetheless insists he's keen to make his mark when he lines up against his former employers on Saturday, March 16.

"Every time I play against Southend, I'm going to want to do well," he said.

Cooper is determined to make an impression against his former club this weekend

"It's where I started – it's the first club I was ever at.

"I was there for a long, long time and I want to show them how I've developed.

"It's an important club to me but while I'm here I want to go and do well for Hartlepool and beat them."

Cooper signed on loan from Colchester last month and a lot of Poolies will remember him for scoring a spectacular goal for the U's against Pools on his Football League debut in 2022.

The attack-minded midfielder scored from all of 30 yards as Pools were beaten 2-0 that day and Cooper has since gone on to feature 12 times for his parent-club, scoring three goals.

And the diminutive midfielder is determined to find the net in the North East again – this time in a Pools shirt.

He said: "I'd been in and around the squad and it was the last game of the season.

"I came on at half time and scored, it was my Football League debut.

"I remember getting a really good feeling about Hartlepool that day.

"The atmosphere was really good and, after that game, I've always kept an eye out for them.

"Any club I come to I want to score goals and do well and hopefully that'll happen sooner rather than later."

Since arriving in the North East, Cooper has featured twice as a substitute before making his first start in the defeat to Barnet.

By the time Pools take on Southend on Saturday, Kevin Phillips and his side will have had to wait 14 days between matches.

However it has at least given Cooper, who scored six goals during a successful loan spell with National League South side St Albans last season, the chance to settle in and he admits he's enjoying his time with Pools so far.

"It's been really good," he said.

"The boys have been really good with me and I've settled in really well.

"I've enjoyed it so far and it's been a positive experience.