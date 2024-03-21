Hartlepool United loanee Otis Khan set to return to Pools training early next week
The Pakistan international has only played once since signing on loan from Grimsby and has been back at his parent club recovering from an injury.
However he is due to return to the North East at the beginning of next week and manager Kevin Phillips is hoping Poolies will get to see some of the winger before the end of the season.
"I'm hoping he's back in the building (on) Monday to up his training," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"It's one of those really where it's a day-by-day thing.
"If he can come back and stay pain free and start training for maybe another week, then he's ready to come into the fold."