The Pakistan international has only played once since signing on loan from Grimsby and has been back at his parent club recovering from an injury.

However he is due to return to the North East at the beginning of next week and manager Kevin Phillips is hoping Poolies will get to see some of the winger before the end of the season.

"I'm hoping he's back in the building (on) Monday to up his training," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's one of those really where it's a day-by-day thing.