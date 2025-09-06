Hartlepool United lose unbeaten National League record with narrow 1-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers

Hartlepool United lost their unbeaten National League record when they were narrowly defeated at table-topping Forest Green.

Home striker Kairo Mitchell’s effort from close range on 23 minutes proved the difference at The New Lawn with Pools indebted to keeper Harvey Cartwright for keeping them in the contest with a string of first-half stops.

The visitors improved after the interval with home keeper defender Luke McNicholas denying defender Besart Topalloj an equaliser in the 49th minute before saving from Danny Johnson in the 80th minute after the substitute had been played through.

Simon Grayson’s side have now gone four National League games without a win and drop to seventh in the table.

They are seven points behind Robbie Savage’s Rovers – who have still to concede a goal at home this season – ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Brackley Town.

Backed by 125 loyal fans in deepest Gloucestershire, Pools made three changes from the XI which started Wednesday’s disappointing home draw with Boston United.

In came Jay Benn, Max Kouogon and Besart Topalloj in place of captain Tom Parkes, Jermaine Francis and Brad Walker.

Savage’s side went ahead on 23 minutes when Mitchell tapped home from close range following Tom Knowles’ cross from the left.

While Cartwright was powerless to prevent the goal, saves from Mitchell and Laurent Mendy stopped the league leaders from surging further ahead.

Not that Rovers had it all their own way as birthday box Alex Reid was twice denied by desperate defending in the home area as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Midfielder Matty Daly also saw a first-half effort deflected past the Forest Green post.

Despite their improvement after the break, Pools failed to create any clear cut chances after Johnson’s miss and their hosts managed to survived six minutes of added time without further drama.

Forest Green: McNicholas, Kengni, Pemberton, Moore-Taylor, Kanu, Mendy, Whitwell (Moore 80), Haughton (Bamba 61), McAllister, Knowles (Inniss 53), Mitchell (Walker 80).

Subs not used: Pagel, Clarke, Balagizi.

Hartlepool United: Cartwright, Benn (Johnson 65), John, Kouogun, McNally, Charman, Sheron, Miley (Walker 79), Reid, Topallaj, Daly (Folarin 79).

Subs not used: Smith, Parkes, Hunter, Featherstone.

Attendance: 2,802 (125 away)