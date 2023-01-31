Finney became Hartlepool’s fifth signing of the day as Keith Curle seeks to reshape his squad moving into the second half of the season in order to move the club away from relegation trouble in League Two.

Finney joins Dan Kemp, on loan from MK Dons, Taylor Foran, on loan from Arsenal, Brendan Kiernan from Walsall and Stockport County’s Connor Jennings in completing a move to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Finney has made 13 appearances for the Railwaymen this season, the last of which came in Boxing Day’s defeat at Stockport.

Oliver Finney has joined Hartlepool United from Crewe Alexandra. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The central midfielder has spent his career with Crewe, making over 100 appearances for the club since making his league debut in 2017, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Finney, 25, adds another option in Curle’s midfield, as well as a potential goal threat, following the recent arrival of Blackpool teenager Tayt Trusty on loan.

And the 25-year-old has acknowledged there is plenty of work to do for himself and his new teammates moving into the second half of the season.

"I'm buzzing to be here,” said Finney.

"There's a lot of work to do, but there's no reason that this squad can't kick on. The quality here is plain to see."

Pools boss Curle was keen to highlight Finney’s goal threat upon his arrival.

"Bringing Oliver in is a great bit of business,” he said.