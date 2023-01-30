Hartlepool United transfer deadline day live: Pools make transfer breakthrough with MK Dons winger but miss out on ex-Liverpool man
The January transfer window is drawing to a close with Hartlepool United still keen to add to their ranks.
Keith Curle has found things challenging this month with Hartlepool missing out on several transfer targets as their relegation fears continue.
Pools were beaten 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium by Colchester United at the weekend to further emphasise the importance of securing a number of deals before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Curle is keen to bring in a new striker as well as another defensive reinforcement following Rollin Menayese’s season ending injury.
Heading into deadline day Hartlepool have completed six signings this month with Matt Dolan, Peter Hartley, Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti all joining on permanent deals with Jakub Stolarcyzk and Tayt Trusty arriving on loan from Leicester City and Blackpool.
As well as incomings, however, there will be plenty of focus on striker Josh Umerah after the 25-year-old was the subject of an offer from League One side Burton Albion ahead of deadline day.
Umerah has scored 13 times this season to attract the attention of the Brewers.
“If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers,” Curle recently told The Mail when asked about potential offers for key players such as Umerah.
And here, you can follow all of the transfer latest from the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day as Pools look to make the final adjustments to their squad.
Hartlepool United transfer deadline day: LIVE
Key Events
- Hartlepool United complete loan signing of MK Dons winger
- Josh Umerah reports for Hartlepool United duty amid transfer speculation
- Hartlepool United forward to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium
- Hartlepool United target striker
- Keith Curle keen to add defender after Rollin Menayese injury
Hartlepool United transfer target Andrew Dallas starts for National League side Solihull Moors.
Keith Curle had told The Mail a bid had been accepted for the 23-year-old but suggested the club faced competition for his signature - with Grimsby Town said to be linked.
The Mariners have since gone on to complete the loan signing of Cheltenham Town’s George Lloyd which, perhaps, signals the end of their interest.
But with Dallas now to compete in league action against Notts County it appears as though the former Rangers man is set to remain in the West Midlands beyond the 11pm deadline.
Reported Hartlepool United target Ged Garner has completed a move to League Two with Barrow.
The Bluebirds have paid a record transfer fee to land the ex-Liverpool striker.
Hartlepool were one of five clubs rumoured to be interested in the 24-year-old on transfer deadline day.
Grimsby Town have made a breakthrough of their own when it comes to adding a striker to their ranks as Cheltenham Town’s George Lloyd joins on loan for the rest of the season.
But where does this leave a deal for Solihull Moors forward Andrew Dallas?
The arrival of Dan Kemp is the first of what is expected to be more deadline day additions...
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Dan Kemp on loan for the rest of the season.
Kemp arrives from League One side MK Dons after making just 10 appearances for Mark Jackson’s side this season – having not featured since November’s Papa Johns Trophy win over Newport County.
The winger has penned a loan deal until the end of the season to become Hartlepool’s first deadline day signing as Keith Curle makes a breakthrough in his quest to strengthen the squad.
Kemp joined the League One side last January after enjoying a year with Leyton Orient where he made 49 appearances scoring six times for the O’s.
The 24-year-old was a product of Chelsea’s youth system before moving on to West Ham United’s under-18 squad.
From there, Kemp has had spells with Stevenage and Blackpool before now joining Hartlepool in their bid for League Two survival.