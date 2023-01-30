Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle (left) and chairman Raj Singh (right) with striker Josh Umerah (centre). MI News & Sport Ltd

Keith Curle has found things challenging this month with Hartlepool missing out on several transfer targets as their relegation fears continue.

Pools were beaten 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium by Colchester United at the weekend to further emphasise the importance of securing a number of deals before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Curle is keen to bring in a new striker as well as another defensive reinforcement following Rollin Menayese’s season ending injury.

Heading into deadline day Hartlepool have completed six signings this month with Matt Dolan, Peter Hartley, Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti all joining on permanent deals with Jakub Stolarcyzk and Tayt Trusty arriving on loan from Leicester City and Blackpool.

As well as incomings, however, there will be plenty of focus on striker Josh Umerah after the 25-year-old was the subject of an offer from League One side Burton Albion ahead of deadline day.

Umerah has scored 13 times this season to attract the attention of the Brewers.

“If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers,” Curle recently told The Mail when asked about potential offers for key players such as Umerah.