Tom Crawford starts for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Pools will be looking to emulate last season’s success in the competition where they made a run to the semi-final stages, with the club pocketing £150,000 in prize money in the process, falling just short to Rotherham United on penalties.

And tonight’s fixture offers manager Hartley another opportunity to secure his first win as boss since taking over in the summer.

Pools arrive on the back of a defeat to League Two leaders Leyton Orient at the weekend with Hartley making four changes to his squad for the EFL Trophy.

Rollin Menayese, Brody Paterson, Mouhamed Niang and Tom Crawford come into the side for David Ferguson, Mark Shelton, Jake Hastie and Josh Umerah.

Menayese forms a back three alongside Euan Murray and Alex Lacey while Paterson takes up a role on the left.

Crawford makes just his second start of the season after his cameo in the defeat at Leyton Orient at the weekend while Niang returns to the centre of midfield.

Mikael Ndjoli, who was taken off with a slight knock at the weekend, is fit to start.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor, midfielder Mohamad Sylla and forward Joe Grey all return to Hartley’s squad on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Harrogate.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Paterson, Featherstone, Niang, Crawford, McDonald, Ndjoli