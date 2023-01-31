Kiernan has been an important player for Paul Hurst’s Mariners in the first half of the campaign making 28 appearances, including 14 as a starter, and displayed his versatility in a number of positions throughout the season so far with four goals and one assist to his name in all competitions.

The 30-year-old wide midfielder joined the Saddlers from Harrogate Town in the summer of 2021, making over 40 appearances at the Bescot Stadium before being loaned out to the Blundell Park side at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Crystal Palace youth star enjoyed several spells in non-league before establishing himself as a regular in the EFL in recent seasons.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Brendan Kiernan from Walsall following a successful loan spell with Grimsby Town. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Kiernan gave Grimsby boss Hurst plenty to think about when opting against a return move for the Walsall man earlier this month.

Hurst said in the club's press release: “It’s been a tough decision to make but we’ve decided to let Brendan go back to Walsall.

“He’s done well for us over the period of time when he was here on loan, scoring a few goals and playing in a few different positions.”

Kiernan can help occupy a number of positions across the midfield and attacking midfield line adding some much needed competition to Keith Curle’s ranks.

"I'm delighted to get this over the line and sign for Pools,” said Kiernan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone that's seen me play knows that I love getting on the ball and making things happen and I can't wait to do that for the fans here."

Hartlepool boss Curle added that Kiernan is a ‘fantastic’ addition to the squad as he became the third player to arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day following MK Dons winger Dan Kemp and Arsenal academy defender Taylor Foran.

"Brendan is a fantastic addition to our squad and he adds a new dimension to our play,” said Curle.