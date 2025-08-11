Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is confident his new-look forward line will come good despite drawing a blank in Saturday's National League season opener, a goalless draw against Yeovil.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In spite of losing both Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey this summer, Pools fans are heading into the new season full of optimism and confidence thanks to what looks to have been some impressive recruitment. While Pools have worked hard to strengthen all over the pitch, welcoming five new defensive additions - four of whom started Saturday's stalemate in Somerset - as well as goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who enjoyed a confident debut as he kept his first clean sheet at Huish Park, it has been some of the attacking acquisitions that have got fans positively purring about their side's promotion prospects. Foremost among those are strikers Alex Reid and Danny Johnson, signed to replace the goals lost by the departing Dieseruvwe. Reid, a National League title-winner with Stockport in 2022, arrives after scoring 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, while Johnson joins with a reputation as a proven goalscorer in the Football League. Behind them, Jermaine Francis, who scored eight times in 30 games during a successful loan spell at Braintree last term, finding the net against Pools in February, and Matty Daly, who returns to Victoria Park following an impressive stint in the 2021/22 campaign, are expected to provide the creativity.

While there were one or two positive signs and a handful of flashes of promise, Saturday's performance, certainly in an attacking sense, wasn't the free-flowing and purposeful showing that the 199 Pools fans who made the 687-mile round trip to Huish Park must have been dreaming of. Both Reid and Johnson squandered presentable opportunities - Reid headed wide from Jay Benn's cross after 29 minutes, flashed an effort past the near post on the stroke of half time and was denied by the onrushing Jed Ward after the break, while Johnson made things too easy for the Yeovil goalkeeper from inside the area with a tame effort eight minutes into the second half - and both frontmen were, at times, careless in possession. Francis, who lined up in-behind the strikers despite struggling with an injury in the week, was lively and caused the Glovers a few problems without ever threatening to unlock the Yeovil defence. Daly, who came on with 18 minutes of normal time remaining, had one or two nice touches but never really managed to impact the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a day when Dieseruvwe marked his Rochdale debut with a match-winning brace against Boreham Wood, Saturday's showing was clear evidence that the new Pools front line have plenty of work to do if they're to replace the 30-year-old's impressive attacking output.

Simon Grayson is confident his new-look front line will come good despite their slow start in Saturday's stalemate with Yeovil. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"That's why we've got them - we've got Matty Daly and Luke Charman as well to fit into that system at times," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"The strikers will be disappointed with their first half performance in terms of their overall play, they were a bit loose in possession and gave the ball away too cheaply. But, they still created chances for themselves and, on another day, you're probably expecting both Danny and Reidy to have scored one of those opportunities. They're here for a reason. Have they played much game time together? No, because Reidy missed a couple of games and Jermaine came off at half time on Saturday (against South Shields). It's not just those three, they're looking to the bench and thinking they've got to make sure they produce performances because of what we've got available as well."