Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hails new captain Luke Waterfall as the "outstanding choice"
The 33-year-old, who has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League, wore the armband for the first time on Saturday as Pools beat Sunderland under-21s 3-0.
Since his January arrival Waterfall, together with Tom Parkes, has made a monumental difference to the Pools defence, impressing with his courage, communication and leadership.
Given his impressive record as captain at Lincoln and Grimsby, the experienced centre-half seemed like the obvious choice to take over the armband from Nicky Featherstone, who is expected to fulfill a different role in this, his 11th season at Victoria Park, after signing a new player-coach contract.
"He's standout, he was the outstanding choice," Sarll said.
"Having played against him over the years, he's such a fierce competitor.
"He's got a track record of winning, his voice, his physicality, he's a brilliant, brilliant guy.
"He doesn't suffer fools and he says what he thinks, I like that.
"I think he's absolutely the man for the job.
"Nicky Featherstone's got a very similar character to that, probably not as booming as Luke.
"We've got a few big characters in the group and that's important.
"This is professional sport - if you haven't got that character, that desire and drive, then you should go and play on a Sunday with your pals instead.
"You've got to have that edge."
