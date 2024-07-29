Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hails new captain Luke Waterfall as the "outstanding choice"

By Robbie Stelling
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:22 BST
Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hailed Luke Waterfall as the "outstanding choice" after he was named as the new Pools captain.

The 33-year-old, who has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League, wore the armband for the first time on Saturday as Pools beat Sunderland under-21s 3-0.

Since his January arrival Waterfall, together with Tom Parkes, has made a monumental difference to the Pools defence, impressing with his courage, communication and leadership.

Given his impressive record as captain at Lincoln and Grimsby, the experienced centre-half seemed like the obvious choice to take over the armband from Nicky Featherstone, who is expected to fulfill a different role in this, his 11th season at Victoria Park, after signing a new player-coach contract.

Luke Waterfall, who has impressed ever since signing for Pools in January, was appointed captain ahead of the new season.

"He's standout, he was the outstanding choice," Sarll said.

"Having played against him over the years, he's such a fierce competitor.

"He's got a track record of winning, his voice, his physicality, he's a brilliant, brilliant guy.

"He doesn't suffer fools and he says what he thinks, I like that.

"I think he's absolutely the man for the job.

"Nicky Featherstone's got a very similar character to that, probably not as booming as Luke.

"We've got a few big characters in the group and that's important.

"This is professional sport - if you haven't got that character, that desire and drive, then you should go and play on a Sunday with your pals instead.

"You've got to have that edge."

