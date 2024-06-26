Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll insists he is more concerned with how his players perform than their personalities
Even so, Sarll has been at pains to stress his demand that his players be willing to sacrifice themselves for their teammates and has spoken at length about the need for characters in the dressing room.
In his first four summer signings - Luke Charman, Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron and Adam Campbell - Sarll has recruited a quartet of new faces renowned for their energy, industry and commitment.
Sarll has a reputation for being no-nonsense and straight-talking - indeed, he prides himself on it - and so players will need to have a certain level of mental resilience to thrive under his stewardship.
While having a good group is, of course, a valuable asset, it's also important not to be too nice when the time comes to cross the white line on matchdays; that criticism could justifiably have been levelled at a number of previous Pools sides.
For Sarll, then, it would seem he prioritises strong characters rather than nice people - although that's not to say that the new arrivals are not well-regarded, with Sheron in particular receiving an outpouring of praise from Oldham fans who hailed him as a down-to-earth and warm individual.
The characteristics Sarll appears to value the most include a will to win, willingness to sacrifice and work hard and a level of resilience and toughness - being nice is a bonus.
He told the club website: "I've been really fortunate to work from the National League through to the Premier League and I think, when you work in the top divisions, you can be so much more selective.
"As an experienced manager, I don't necessarily subscribe to the whole good lads thing.
"The most important thing is that they do their job on a Saturday.
"I think if they're really good lads, with similar values to myself, that will help accelerate the process in terms of us maybe getting into a winning position.
"I think the due diligence has to be around what they're going to do for us at three o'clock on a Saturday.
"When I look at Hunter and Sheron, the workmanlike players, really committed players, top professionals, seem good lads - we'll soon see after a few size nines up the backside.
"They just bring that combativeness, that aggression, that edge to our play - and that's really what I wanted to try and do this summer, to change that gearbox in the middle of the pitch, and just make it look and feel a little bit different."
