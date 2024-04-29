New Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll wants his side to be full of "hard work, enthusiasm, commitment and aggression"
The 41-year-old has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs and will be hoping to mastermind another assault on the top seven now he has arrived in the North East.
Sarll has coached throughout the pyramid - his two most recent roles were in the National League, he steered Stevenage clear of trouble in League One during his first appointment as a manager and he has also worked as a coach for the likes of Watford, who were in the Premier League at the time, and Brentford.
And the new Pools manager is hoping that sticking to a set of core principles, which includes a willingness to make individual sacrifices for the team, will help him achieve more success at the Suit Direct Stadium.
"The key principles are all the same, from having exposure to the Premier League down to the National League," he told the club website.
"Sacrifice is a huge thing - to give yourself to something that's bigger than you and realise you are a very, very small piece in something that's very, very important.
"The one thing you have to do in this division is be consistent.
"You have to be boringly consistent with what we would probably depict as the ugly side of the game, or the dark side of the game, those bits.
"When you get a team that has that threat through it, you can really do great things.
"It's about those key values and characteristics, that charisma, that gives you that chance."
