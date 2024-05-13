Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll keen to make the most of Nicky Featherstone's experience next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New manager Darren Sarll says midfielder Nicky Featherstone embodies Hartlepool United.

Featherstone, who turns 36 in September, signed a new deal to stay at the Suit Direct Stadium in a player-coach capacity last week, meaning he'll remain with Pools for an 11th season.

The former Hull, Hereford and Walsall midfielder initially left the club last summer but returned to the North East in October as the Pools midfield began to look increasingly out of their depth, taking over the captain's armband and playing 34 times.

Featherstone, who is the club's sixth highest appearance maker of all time, extended his stay, albeit committing to a slightly different deal, and is set to have an important role to play both on and off the pitch next term.

The experienced central-midfielder has tended to split opinion among fans over the years but Sarll was full of praise for Featherstone.

"When I close my eyes and I think of Hartlepool United, I think of Nicky Featherstone," he said.

"That is the first player I think of and, over all the years I've come up against Nicky under a variety of different managers, he has always found a way to contribute, always.

"That's testament to him - I've had very few senior players in my career who are prepared to say, 'enough', and I love players like that, they keep pushing.

"They have an expectation in their standards, and that expectation can then radiate throughout the dressing room.

"Featherstone and (David) Ferguson are two real, fundamental cornerstones of this football club.

"I want to know about Hartlepool, I don't want to go into this challenge, this test, with my eyes closed.