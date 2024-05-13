Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone has signed a new contract to remain at the club in a player-coach role.

Featherstone was one of two players - the other being left-back David Ferguson - to enter contract negotiations at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old midfielder initially left the club last summer after what he later described as a misunderstanding but returned in October after Pools started to flounder in midfield.

He played against Boreham Wood less than 72 hours after his return and was ever-present for the remainder of the campaign, turning out 34 times.

The Pools boss made changes to his support staff, including appointing Carl Dickinson as assistant while also handing a new role to club captain Nicky Featherstone.

His 416 appearances for Pools make him the club's sixth highest all time appearance maker but, despite being a regular for the majority of his 10 seasons in the North East, he has tended to divide opinion on the terraces.

Last season, Pools were a bit immobile in the engine room and it seems likely new boss Darren Sarll will look to add some more legs in midfield.

Even so, Featherstone's composure, range of passing and footballing brain means he certainly has something to offer on the pitch, while his new deal should also allow him to begin preparing for life after playing as he takes his first steps into coaching.

Featherstone, along with the departure of assistant head coach Antony Sweeney and the appointment of Carl Dickinson as assistant manager, were the most eye-catching changes as new boss Darren Sarll reshuffled his backroom staff.

Popular physio Danny O'Connor is set to remain in his role, Paul Woolston will continue as goalkeeping coach, Ronnie Moore will stay on as chief scout and Ben Daniel will enter his second season as the club's head analyst.

Lennie Lawrence, who has worked in a variety of roles since his appointment as a non-executive director in 2022 - including a spell as caretaker manager and as assistant to Kevin Phillips - will remain at the club to offer support and mentorship.

After the make-up of his backroom staff was confirmed, Darren Sarll said he was "delighted" with his new look coaching and support team.

"I'm delighted that we have secured and retained our targeted staff well in advance of pre-season starting," he said.

"It gives us an organised backdrop both in terms of recruitment and season planning.

"Carl (Dickinson) will be a fantastic addition to the club.

"He has experience from the very top of the game to call upon and represents skill-sets with coaching but also strength and conditioning, which is a point I am keen to address - we have to better meet the physical demands to be successful in this league.

"I'm equally pleased that Nicky (Featherstone) has taken up his new dual role.

"He has an incredible amount of experience at this level and knows the club so well.

"A transitional player-coach position is the ideal way to harness that.

"He will have a key role in creating the right culture and helping players understand what it means to represent Pools.

"Overall, we have an excellent complement of staff both new and retained, which is comparable with most EFL clubs.

"There is also a good balance with youth and experience that should hold us in good stead for the challenge ahead.