Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll optimistic ahead of new National League season
It has been a frustrating few years for the embattled supporters as relegation back to the National League was followed by an underwhelming 12th placed finish last season.
However, a hint of optimism has returned to the North East in recent weeks following a quartet of exciting signings, including League Two promotion-winner Adam Campbell.
Footballing powerhouses Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield have dominated the last two National League campaigns, but next season looks like it could be much more open.
And Sarll, who has led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs in the past, is encouraging supporters to be optimistic as he bids to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.
"I'd like to think that would be the definition of being a supporter - having optimism around their team," he said.
"Whether our supporters believe we will have a successful season, the proof will be in the eating, like it always is.
"It's important in these early pre-season games that we give them something back.
"People say they're just pre-season games, no they're not.
"They're there to get fit, to practice winning, to embed the principles of how we win over the next 10 months.
"It's really important they see really early on the work ethic and determination of the team.
"That's what English supporters want - they want to see blocks and shots.
"In Spain, they might want to see nutmegs and tricks, I don't know, but what they want to see is real endeavour.
"Everyone loves a trier, it's a really important aspect.
"We have, at the moment, the foundations of a really good squad, a really good squad.
"We've brought in some good character, some good athleticism, some good technical quality.
"We've added to the previous cohort, especially out of possession. I think we've really strengthened out of possession.
"We've got a long, long way to go yet."
