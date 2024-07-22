Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is pleased with his side's progress after Pools beat National League North side South Shields 5-0 on Saturday.

Pools scored five first half goals against the Mariners, who finished eighth last season, and banished some bad memories from Tuesday night's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Scarborough Athletic, also of the National League North.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, notched his first Pools hat-trick, while new signing Adam Campbell and a trialist were both on target in a merciless first 45 minutes from Pools.

Greg Sloggett, who became Sarll's fifth summer signing last week, enjoyed an impressive first start for his new side, creating the opener after a superb driving run, while there was a welcome return for experienced defender Luke Waterfall as well as more minutes for Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini as the pair continue to work back towards full fitness.

Darren Sarll was pleased after his side responded to their midweek defeat at Scarborough with a thumping win over South Shields. Picture by Frank Reid.

Trialist defender Billy Sass-Davies, who has played under Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking, caught the eye with an assured performance in the heart of defence while goalkeeper Adam Smith, who was born in Sunderland, produced a fine penalty save to preserve the visitors' clean sheet late on.

And Sarll, speaking to the club website, admitted he was pleased with his new side's continued progress as Pools look to adapt to his high pressing brand of football.

"The pleasing thing was the progression from game to game, physically and especially with our intensity," he said.

"Our aggression is getting stronger and stronger.

"I think the goals were a by-product of regaining the ball high, we've tried to make that our USP from the word go with everything we've done with our recruitment.

"It's always nice when you see something that's planned come to fruition."

Pools continue their pre-season preparations with the visit of Sunderland under-21s on Saturday.