Hartlepool United sign Irish midfielder Greg Sloggett
The 28-year-old, who becomes manager Darren Sarll's fifth signing of the summer and his third new addition in midfield, arrives after a brief spell with Cheltenham, where he made two League One appearances.
The broad-shouldered, box-to-box midfielder was born in Gormanston, in the North East of Ireland, and has spent much of his career in his homeland, coming through the ranks at University College Dublin and helping the Students win the League of Ireland First Division title in 2018.
Spells at Derry City and Dundalk followed, with Sloggett making more than 100 appearances for the Railywaymen, even representing them in the Europa League in 2020.
Sloggett, who joins midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron in arriving to strengthen the engine room at Victoria Park, links up with the squad ahead of Tuesday night's pre-season trip to Scarborough Athletic.
"I'm buzzing to get going here," Sloggett told the club website.
"I've had some great years in Ireland but I'm really looking forward to a new challenge.
"Hartlepool feels like the right fit and I'm really keen to excel - based on all factors I'm really excited.
"The gaffer wants to play a high-pressing, aggressive game which suits me well.
"From just speaking to him, you can see how ambitious the club is and we want to do big things this year."
Manager Darren Sarll, meanwhile, was delighted to add Sloggett, who can also play in central-defence, to his squad as the new National League season draws ever closer.
He said: "Greg represents another critical piece in what has been a summer-long pursuit to change our central midfield-department.
"Greg’s signing means that we have acquired a very experienced midfielder that has European experience and a burning desire to replicate his achievements in Ireland at Hartlepool.
"His stature and physical composition also gives the squad some great flexibility - he has previously been used in central defence as well.
"Our pursuit of Greg started some time ago and it has proved again that our patience is reflecting in some strong-minded individuals committing to Hartlepool United.
"His tenacity and drive will endear our supporters to his performances, and I hope it means we are one step closer to achieving our targets."
