Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has provided an update on injuries to Anthony Mancini, Joe Grey and Greg Sloggett.

Mancini and Grey missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Sunderland under-21s, Sarll's first home game in charge, altogether while Sloggett limped off 10 minutes before half time and left the ground on crutches.

The Irishman, who signed for Pools last week following his release from Cheltenham, has made an impressive start to life in the North East, creating two of the goals in the thumping win over South Shields and showing plenty of promise at the weekend.

The 28-year-old, who made more than 160 appearances for Dundalk in his homeland, including 16 in the Europa League, was excellent for 35 minutes against the Wearside youngsters, dominating the midfield and helping lead Sarll's trademark press.

However, he went down and, after receiving treatment, limped off before hobbling down the tunnel. He was replaced by Nathan Sheron, another of Sarll's new midfield additions.

Sloggett, who had a frustrating spell at Cheltenham last season where he was reduced to just two League One appearances, left Victoria Park on crutches with swelling around his ankle but seemed in good spirits.

Sarll, who has signed three new central-midfielders this summer, ruled Sloggett out of Tuesday's visit of Scunthrope, last season's National League North runners-up, but didn't appear too concerned about the potential prognosis.

"He's got a big ankle," he told the club website.

"With ankles, it's about how quickly you can reduce inflammation. We'll have to see how quickly we can get it down."

"He was really dynamic and combative today, I very much enjoyed his 30 minutes on the pitch. He's going to be a good player for us.

"Hopefully he recovers very quickly - he definitely won't be available for Tuesday night."

Mancini, meanwhile, who was reduced to just 14 National League appearances last season after a series of injuries derailed a blistering start to his Pools career, missed the game after raising concerns with Sarll over his fitness.

Grey, who scored a career-best 13 goals last term but has endured something of a stop-start pre-season so far, was ruled out with a strain.

Neither injury is believed to be particularly serious, although Sarll suggested Tuesday night could come too soon for Mancini.

He said: "Anthony just didn't feel fit enough to play yesterday.

"He came to me and we had that discussion - it's nice for players to have that honesty and openness with me.

"We'll begin with a return to training programme from Monday - it's unlikely he'll be ready for Tuesday.