Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll described his first week in the job as "crazy".

It's been something of a baptism of fire for Sarll, who was appointed a week after the end of a turbulent National League campaign and inherited a squad lacking in a number of areas.

With the expectation among supporters that Pools - at least - challenge for the play-offs, the pressure is on the new boss to assemble a squad capable of closing the gap between his side and the top seven, which stood at five places and 11 points at the end of last term.

One of his first tasks was to run the rule over the retained list and the 41-year-old pulled no punches, releasing nine players and making both Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase available for transfer.

The new boss is starting to find his feet following a "crazy", chaotic and controversial first week in the job.

After a slow start to the summer which saw the frustration of the fanbase continue to build - not helped by the controversial decision to increase the price of season tickets - Sarll looks to have made a breakthrough.

The new boss has secured four new faces, including League One promotion winner Adam Campbell.

Sarll will be well aware that there is lots of work still to be done but it does at least feel as though he's starting to make his mark on the squad after being thrown in at the deep end - he was forced to publish his retained list less than 72 hours after his official appointment.

"It's a crazy time when you join a club, a really crazy time," he told the official website.

"Especially in the time that we came in, when there's no grass work, no coaching to be done or no teams to be picked, so it is really about getting to know everyone and trying to get off on the right foot.

"I think it's important that you lay down your expectations very, very early; what it's going to be like to work with me, what they can expect from me.

"The key thing for me coming in was always to speak to the players as quickly as possible so they had clarity on their future.

"That's always really difficult - I think I said at the time, I thought it would maybe be easier not knowing the players, but I actually found it as hard as ever.

"They are people, and you want to make sure you give them the best opportunity in their own careers.