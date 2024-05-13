Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said last month's retained list was one of the most challenging of his career.

Pools opted to release nine players, including midfielders Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke - who had both been regulars in the starting XI - as well as popular forward Josh Umerah, who finished as top-scorer just two seasons ago.

The retained list was published on April 30, just three days after Sarll's official appointment, which meant the former Yeovil and Woking boss had very little time to make his mind up before having to sit down with the players.

The 41-year-old, who led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs in his first season in charge, went for wholesale changes - with both Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase being transfer listed, on top of the nine players let go - as he looks to close the gap between Pools at the top seven, which stood at five places and 11 points at the end of last term.

Sarll was appointed just three days prior to the publication of the retained list.

And Sarll, who was at one point the bookmakers favourite to get the job before it was given to Kevin Phillips back in January, admitted the limited time in which to decide made this retained list one of the most challenging of his career.

"It was a tough one - it's one of the toughest, I think, that I've ever done," he said.

"I didn't expect it, but it was very tough.

"Going into it - and, hopefully people will get to know that I'm really quite an honest, straight-talking guy - I thought that not knowing them would help.

"It actually did the opposite - my natural character is to get to know people, to talk, communicate and really interact, and so I wanted to do that.

"But they also need to know what the direction of their working life looks like, and then it becomes very cold, very professional.

"I must say, I thought every one of them was absolutely magnificent in their demeanour, their character and their professionalism.