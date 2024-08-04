Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits a deal for winger Dylan Mottley-Henry remains a possibility.

The 27-year-old has turned out for a range of clubs throughout his career, returning for three separate spells at Bradford, spending time at Tranmere, Chesterfield and Harrogate before, more recently, flitting between National League North sides.

Despite not having the most enticing CV, the lively winger has made an impact during his time in the North East, scoring in back-to-back games and catching the eye of supporters with his pace, energy and enthusiasm.

He enjoyed - or, perhaps, endured - a chaotic cameo in the midweek win over Scunthorpe, drawing Pools level within a couple of minutes of his introduction before limping off after colliding with the advertising hoardings.

Mottley-Henry has impressed on trial, scoring in successive games, but sustained a hamstring injury in midweek that could put paid to his hopes of a deal. Picture by Frank Reid.

It is understood Mottley-Henry sustained a hamstring strain in the incident, although it's still unclear just how severe the injury is.

That could put paid to the wideman's hopes of securing a deal at Victoria Park although, after teenage forward Max Storey joined Blyth Spartans on loan, Pools might well still be in the market for another attacking option.

And while Mottley-Henry missed Saturday's final pre-season game, a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest B, as he recovers, Sarll refused to rule out a deal for the winger in future.

"Potentially, potentially," he said.

"I've no idea what the extent of the injury is yet.

"The reason he came off was an injury to his hamstring.

"The degree of that, and the severity of that, I don't know yet.

"He came back in with us last week after the game and I think he's back in again next week to see our physio.

"You have to let these things settle down to get rid of all the inflammation to be able to provide the best possible assessment for the injury that he's had.

"I think next week we'll probably know a little bit more.

"I thought Dylan has been great while he's been with us; the best thing about any player that's coming in on trial is that willingness to give it everything, he certainly did that.

"He's given himself a chance. He gives it his all, and even though I've only been here a short time I know that's a quality that is particularly admired at this football club.

"There could be a reward for people who put in that amount of effort."