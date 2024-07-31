"Bless his heart, my heart did sink a little. It's only a very small organ, my heart, but it did sink.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll unsure whether potential hamstring injury could scupper a deal for impressive trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry
The 26-year-old, who caught the eye during Saturday's impressive win over Sunderland under-21s, making an impact with his pace and willingness to press before scoring the third goal with a well-taken finish, had an eventful cameo in midweek as Pools edged past last season's National League North runners-up.
Mottley-Henry, who has been on trial for the last couple of weeks, was introduced on the hour with Pools a goal down but bagged the equaliser, scoring in back-to-back games, within a couple of minutes of coming on.
His joy was short-lived, however, as the former Bradford wideman, who spent the second half of last season at Buxton, on loan from South Shields, collided with an advertising hoarding five minutes later and was forced off, with Sarll suggesting he could have damaged his hamstring.
The boss has hinted that he remains in the market for a winger, with Pools looking a little threadbare with just over a week to go until the new National League season begins.
Time will tell if Mottley-Henry has done enough to earn a contract at Victoria Park and, indeed, whether his hamstring could scupper his hopes.
Sarll, speaking after the game, admitted he'd been impressed with the winger's attitude and application but refused to be drawn on a potential deal, suggesting it would come down to a group decision, presumably involving the likes of head of football operations Joe Monks and chief scout Ronnie Moore.
"The answer is I don't really know (how he is)," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"My post-match duties distance me sometimes from the players, once I've spoken to the group.
"It looked like there was some sort of hamstring problem when he came off, to what degree I don't know.
"He's been fabulous with us from the moment he came in.
"What I liked about him - and I don't mean to be disrespectful to anyone else - is that he's had a real go.
"I love triers, I love them. I'd rather have 16 triers in my squad and two artists than the other way around.
"He's still here, ahead of lots of other players with maybe better C.V.s and things like that, because he has an enthusiasm and energy to the play which suits the way, hopefully, we're going to play.
"I will know more about him, probably, tomorrow (Wednesday) morning or Thursday morning.
"Bless his heart, my heart did sink a little. It's only a very small organ, my heart, but it did sink.
"Those discussions (regarding a deal) are far more group based than the manager just behaving like a child in a sweet shop.
"There are complexities to those conversations."
