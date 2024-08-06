Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is relishing the prospect of returning to Yeovil, where he spent a "beautifully tragic" three years in charge, as Pools prepare to begin their new National League campaign this weekend.

Sarll was manager at Huish Park between 2019 and 2022, leading the Glovers to the National League play-offs in his first season at the helm.

It was a tumultuous period for Sarll and the club, with his time in Somerset overshadowed by the tragic suicide of Yeovil captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died, as well as a host of off-field uncertainties.

The Glovers seem to be on surer footing now and are set to celebrate their return to the National League on Saturday after being crowned National League South champions, finishing the campaign with 95 points, last season.

It doesn't appear to have been all smooth sailing down in Somerset this summer, although Yeovil look to have regained some momentum in recent weeks after experienced manager Mark Cooper agreed a new three year deal and chairman Martin Hellier promised an injection of cash.

The Glovers have added eight new faces, including defender Finn Cousin-Dawson, who had an impressive campaign on loan at National League North side Blyth Spartans last season and was linked with Pools prior to his move to Huish Park.

For Pools, who concluded their pre-season campaign with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest B on Saturday, the trip to Somerset will be their longest of the entire campaign.

Sarll will not be the only man returning to his old stomping ground, with new signings Adam Smith and Billy Sass-Davies both having enjoyed spells in the West Country.

The new boss is hoping he'll be able to call on the majority of his squad, although there are concerns over Anthony Mancini, who has endured a stop-start summer, and Greg Sloggett, who is not expected to be available until next Saturday's visit of Southend. Long term absentee Kieran Wallace is back in light training, although it will be some time until he is available for selection again.

"I had a beautifully tragic time there," Sarll said.

"It's a great club. My daughter was born in the South West after I became the manager; I have a lot of connections to the area.

"Especially through that really difficult time, the fanbase and the club were very, very supportive of me and the players.

"There is a little bit of a connection there. It would be wrong of me, both to the Yeovil supporters and the Hartlepool fans, if I denied it or tried to downplay it.

"I'm looking forward to going back, I think it's a brilliant football club.

"It's a good place to play, it's a good ground, we're going to a really traditional Football League ground.

"It's going to be tough. Mark (Cooper) is excellent, very, very experienced and tactically extremely smart.

"He will have a team that's on the crest of a wave after their promotion and it'll be up to us to try and be absolute party-poopers and create a moment where we get our season off to the best possible start."