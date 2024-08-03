Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said his side's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest B was their worst performance of pre-season.

Pools welcomed two new signings, with trialists Billy Sass-Davies and Adam Smith putting pen to paper on deals at Victoria Park, but concluded their warm-up campaign with a resounding defeat.

The home side had the better of the first half and controlled the game without creating an abundance of chances, although Joe Grey felt he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet when he got the faintest of touches to Adam Campbell's free-kick, wrong-footing Forest goalkeeper Aaron Bott, only for his effort to be ruled out after referee Adam Herczeg penalised Jack Hunter for a foul on Fin Back as the pair tussled on the edge of the box.

The visitors were much-improved after the break, while Pools were made to pay for a sluggish start to the second half as Forest scored two goals in five minutes.

Warren Joyce's side went ahead when Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor found a pocket of space on the edge of the box and fired a shot across Joel Dixon and into the path of Alex Mighten, who opened the scoring from close range in the 50th minute.

Pools were punished for more sloppy defending five minutes later when Taylor, who grew in influence as the game went on, beat the offside trap after stealing off the shoulder of the recently introduced Billy Sass-Davies and forced a sharp save from the onrushing Dixon. The hosts had the chance to clear but a moment of apparent indecision allowed Fin Back to power through and double his side's lead.

Mighten, who has 67 Forest first team appearances to his name, added a third, his second of the afternoon, with 17 minutes of normal time remaining. Marauding wing-back Josh Powell pulled the ball back for him on the edge of the box and the 22-year-old, who had a loan spell in Belgium last season, allowed Powell's pass to roll across his body before side-footing a well-placed finish beyond Dixon and into the top corner.

Joe Grey provided a near instant response for Pools, pulling one back when he lashed a low drive past Bott after Louis Stephenson's cross dropped into his path, while Nathan Sheron tested the teenage keeper, who made his first team debut two weeks ago, from range late on but Pools were unable to force their way back into the contest.

Sarll fielded a slightly experimental side, resting Mani Dieseruvwe and Tom Parkes, who he said he feels are fit enough ahead of the new National League season, which begins next weekend.

In the absence of a natural number nine, the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss named three central-midfielders in the form of Nicky Featherstone, Nathan Sheron and Jack Hunter, with versatile attacker Adam Campbell just ahead of them and Luke Charman and Joe Grey the most advanced forwards, although neither occupied the central role Dieseruvwe has made his own.

And while Sarll was disappointed with his side's performance, he was pleased to have the chance to experiment with shape and personnel ahead of what promises to be a gruelling campaign.

"I think it was probably our worst performance this summer," he said.

"We did it (change the shape) in the second half on Tuesday, which was pre-planned.

"We withdrew a forward, that allowed us to get another midfielder on.

"We wanted to explore what it might look like if Dieseruvwe wasn't available, just so that we're prepared.

"More importantly I was really pleased with where Mani is in his fitness; I've played against him and his teams for years, and I think he's looking fitter than he's ever done.

"I was happy with where he was, as I was with Tom (Parkes); the best thing with the decision is it means they will definitely get on the bus to Yeovil next Friday."