Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll says recruitment is his number one priority as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for National League promotion
The new boss admitted it had been an "intense" period prior to his official appointment on Saturday, with the retained list still to be sorted out before Pools begin their pursuit of new recruits.
Outgoing manager Kevin Phillips, who departed at the end of his contract after just three months in charge, had suggested that Pools were in need of wholesale changes, meaning Sarll could be set for a busy summer.
And the 41-year-old, who led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, is determined to get his recruitment right.
"Everything is about recruitment, everything is about the playing squad," he told the club website.
"Now the work starts, now the really, really important work starts and we've got to build a team that hopefully can get us a bit closer."
