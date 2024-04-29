Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new boss admitted it had been an "intense" period prior to his official appointment on Saturday, with the retained list still to be sorted out before Pools begin their pursuit of new recruits.

Outgoing manager Kevin Phillips, who departed at the end of his contract after just three months in charge, had suggested that Pools were in need of wholesale changes, meaning Sarll could be set for a busy summer.

And the 41-year-old, who led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, is determined to get his recruitment right.

The new Pools boss has said that "everything is about recruitment" after taking charge at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"Everything is about recruitment, everything is about the playing squad," he told the club website.