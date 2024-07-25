"If we had to start tomorrow and Joel was the goalkeeper, I will be one million per cent behind Joel Dixon.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll vows to give Joel Dixon his full support if embattled goalkeeper starts at Yeovil
The 30-year-old has endured a torrid first 12 months in the North East, keeping just one clean sheet in 26 games, losing his place twice and finishing the campaign on the bench.
Dixon, a former National League title winner with Barrow and bona fide legend in Cumbria, arrived at Victoria Park following an indifferent spell with Bolton and struggled with his kicking, confidence and command of his area.
He was transfer listed at the end of April and, at that stage, it looked as though his Pools career was all but over.
Sarll has spent the summer searching for a new number one, with the likes of Pete Jameson, who was also on loan last season, Everton's Zak-Luk Leban and former Morecambe stopper Adam Smith, who the manager ruled out a move for, all linked with Pools.
However, with a little over two weeks to go until the new National League season begins, Pools appear to have made little progress in their hunt for a new first choice, with Sarll suggesting no arrivals were imminent in the goalkeeping department.
With teenage goalkeeper Josh Mazfari set to spend next season out on loan at Shildon, Dixon remains Sarll's only option in-between the sticks and it appears increasingly possible that he could be the man to start the National League opener, a long trip to Yeovil, on August 10.
The Middlesbrough-born goalkeeper responded well to what must have been a difficult summer with a strong showing at South Shields, producing a series of sharp saves to thwart prolific frontman Paul Blackett.
Sarll, who has refused to rush his recruitment all summer, has promised to support Dixon if he is indeed the man to don the gloves for Pools next season.
"I can't see us acquiring a goalkeeper of suitable levels in the next week," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"I think it'll be another week to 10 days if we're going to do anything.
"The most important thing is that we prepare our players appropriately, and that includes Joel.
"We've worked with Joel professionally to make sure that, if we had to play Yeovil tomorrow, he's in his best shape to perform.
"It's such a huge, huge position, the goalkeeping position, and we've got to get it right.
"Joel has been incredibly professional, he's a wonderful chap, a really nice guy.
"If we had to start tomorrow and Joel was the goalkeeper, I will be one million per cent behind Joel Dixon.
"We saw some glimpses on Saturday of some big moments, but Joel's got to do it in a league game at three o'clock if it comes to that.
"He's got to do it, if it comes to that, 46 times at three o'clock.
"There's no point in doing it away at South Shields and not backing it up at Yeovil, for instance."
