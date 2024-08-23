"At the moment the service is of a good standard and it's up to him to keep it there."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll insists goalkeeper Joel Dixon will have to continue to prove he deserves his place in the side after keeping three clean sheets in a row.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for the Middlesbrough-born stopper, who managed just one shutout in 26 games last season and was transfer-listed following a torrid debut campaign at Pools.

Who would start the season in-between the sticks was the subject of a whole host of speculation throughout the summer, with Pools rumoured to be looking at signing a young goalkeeper from higher up the football pyramid on loan; Everton's Zan-Luk Leban, who impressed at Farsley Celtic last season, was one of the names most heavily linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end, Sarll opted for a more experienced option, with former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe man Adam Smith signing following a successful trial period.

Dixon has kept three clean sheets in a row at the start of the new season; last term, Pools managed just four in the whole campaign.

However, Sarll has shown a considerable degree of faith in Dixon and chose to start him, surprising most of the fanbase, on the opening weekend.

Despite one nervous moment in Somerset when he fumbled a cross deep into added time, the 30-year-old has been pretty much faultless in his first three matches as Pools kept three successive league clean sheets for the first time since March 2016.

His detractors might suggest that he's not had much to do but he looked a different man in the midweek win over Tamworth, dealing with the Lambs bombardment of his box with impressive assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarll has been pleased with how Dixon, who won the National League title with Barrow in 2020, has started the campaign but insists he will have to maintain his level if he's to keep Smith out of the side.

"The same as every other player, my style is always a meritocracy," Sarll said.

"He deservedly started the game at Yeovil; it was a very, very close call between him and Adam.

"The proof is always in the eating. You'd never, ever consider leaving out a centre-forward that's scored three goals in three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When a goalkeeper keeps three clean sheets, whether he's doing loads or nothing, it's the same.

"Adam is a very, very experienced and capable number one in his own right.

"We just take things game by game.

"I don't believe in credit. I don't believe they can play well for a few games and then afford to not play well for one game, that's not my style.

"I believe in trying to pick the best group of players for each game to try and win the match as efficiently as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made his status what it was in the summer but he still gets paid, it's still his job.

"In the case of any employment, you employ someone and give them money and in return you want a service.

"At the moment the service is of a good standard and it's up to him to keep it there."