Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll warns that talismanic Frenchman Anthony Mancini will have to earn his place in the side
The talismanic Frenchman returned for pre-season training on Friday having spent the summer back in his homeland as he bids to put a series of injury problems behind him.
Following an eye-catching trial last summer, the 23-year-old made a blistering start to his Pools career and was soon making headlines in the National League as his displays helped fire Pools to the top of the fifth tier.
However, a hamstring injury sustained during the defeat to Chesterfield kept him out for four months and was a big factor in his side's subsequent slide down the table.
He returned on Boxing Day - in truth, he was probably rushed back - and, despite a spectacular long range winner against Ebbsfleet in January, he struggled to recreate the form that saw him become an instant fan favourite in August.
The second half of his campaign was plagued by a persistent groin problem and he was forced off 13 minutes into an abortive comeback against Southend in March.
Despite managing just 11 National League starts last season the Frenchman secured cult hero status in the North East and, at his best, has the potential to be one of the division's star performers.
However, he is perhaps not a natural fit for new manager Darren Sarll, who likes his side to press from the front and favours a commitment to the team rather than individual brilliance.
Even so, supporters will be hopeful the boss can bring the best out of Mancini next season but the straight-talking Sarll has warned that the midfielder will have to earn his place in the side.
"Where does he feature in my plans? He features like everyone else, this is a meritocracy," he said.
"He has to do enough to play.
"I would say he's got a greater level of competition this year.
"The big test for Anthony is that he's got to be available for more than 15 games.
"A third of a season is not going to allow him to contribute anywhere near enough.
"If his performances outweigh those of the players in a similar position, he plays, and if they don't, then he won't. It's really, really simple.
"He's come back structurally fit. He's trained the first two days, he's trained very well. So have all the other lads.
"I think it's important that this isn't the Anthony Mancini show.
"It doesn't say Anthony Mancini on my badge, it says Hartlepool United.
"The most important thing is Hartlepool United, whether that's Adam Campbell, Luke Waterfall, Mani Dieseruvwe.
"The most important thing is the team.
"If the team achieves, the town has a great year, it's sunshine and roses - and no criticism to the manager!"
