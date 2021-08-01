The 26-year-old remains contracted at Pools until the end of the 2021-22 season. But after failing to play a single minute of National League football last term, MacDonald has been transfer listed by the club in order to pursue first team opportunities elsewhere.

Manager Dave Challinor played the winger just three times in total during the 2020-21 campaign – twice in the FA Cup at Ilkeston Town and Salford City and once in the FA Trophy against his former club Halifax Town.

Josh MacDonald. Action from Gateshead FC 4-1 HUFC pre-season friendly. 24-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

Although MacDonald has featured in Pools’ pre-season predominantly as an out of position right wing-back, he is not part of the Hartlepool manager’s plans for the upcoming League Two season.

Challinor has confirmed that there has been speculative interest and enquiries made about the Stockton born winger from non-league sides but nothing has transpired so far.

“There has been bits and bobs but as with everything, they need to be right for three parties,” Challinor said.

“For the player, for the team who want to get him out getting games and the team that want to bring him in, if the three things don’t marry up then we won’t get very far."

Hartlepool’s League Two season kicks off in less than a week’s time against Crawley Town at Victoria Park on August 7.

After almost a full season of matches being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus, it will mark the first match since March 2020 without any crowd restrictions at The Vic with tickets now on sale.

